Columbia City Council Candidates Discuss Public Safety and Homelessness

Local political candidates Lisa Meyer and Robert Schreiber III took to the stage at the Columbia Board of Realtors Mark Farnen Candidate Forum, setting the tone for a compelling discussion on key issues shaping the city's future. The forum, a first for both candidates, revolved around pivotal themes such as public safety, homelessness, and infrastructure, in the lead-up to the April 2 election.
Schreiber, a University of Missouri construction worker, stressed his ambition to represent workers, while also underlining the need for a robust police force with institutional knowledge. On the other hand, Meyer, with safety, infrastructure, and citizens' well-being at the forefront, pledged her support for professional police and fire departments. Her positive response to Jill Schlude's appointment as police chief underscored her commitment to public safety.
Public Safety: A Matter of Perspective
When it came to public safety, both candidates presented unique perspectives. Schreiber voiced his opposition to downtown video surveillance, while Meyer, on the contrary, accepted the idea, provided the public was adequately notified. This divergence in their viewpoints highlighted the multifaceted nature of public safety as an issue.
Another major topic under discussion was homelessness in Columbia. Meyer emphasized the role of individual willingness in accepting help, while Schreiber focused on prevention and sustainable solutions. The discourse on homelessness extended to improvements in public transportation and the need for compassionate approaches to the city's unhoused population.