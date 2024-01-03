en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Colorado’s Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Colorado’s Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District

Colorado House of Representatives’ leading Republican, Mike Lynch, has declared his candidacy for the state’s 4th Congressional District. This announcement follows the recent declaration by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has also thrown her hat in the ring for the same district. Known to be the most Republican-leaning territory in Colorado, the 4th District encompasses the Eastern Plains, parts of DougCo, and Loveland.

Mike Lynch’s Political Focus

The political focus of Lynch, if elected, promises to address the water issues, secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and tackle crime and drug use. His support for the inquiry into impeaching President Joe Biden has also been noted. As a West Point graduate, Army Infantry veteran, and owner of a small business, Lynch has expressed his concerns about the quality of representation in Congress and hopes to bring stability to the state’s Republican party. His priorities include addressing the fentanyl crisis and overseeing the federal government’s role in managing Colorado’s national forests.

An Influx of Candidates

Lynch’s entrance into the race adds to the burgeoning list of Republicans vying to replace the current representative. The crowded field, which includes 11 Republicans, may play into the hands of Boebert. The congressional primary elections are slated for June 25.

Other News from Colorado

Denver is grappling with a significant influx of migrants, with 144 buses arriving in December alone, equating to approximately 100-200 individuals arriving daily. The city is responding by planning to dismantle an encampment outside a Quality Inn, relocating people to shelters, and seeking federal aid for emergency shelter funding. Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Education has published grades for schools, evaluating their performance in educating students. An interactive map has been made available for parents to check individual school ratings. The trend of hospital consolidation is also noticeable, with UCHealth system recently incorporating Parkview Health System in Pueblo into its network. The driving force behind such mergers often relates to financial benefits. Lastly, The Sun’s literature section, SunLit, offers weekly book recommendations from local Colorado bookstores, bolstering the state’s literary community.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
46 seconds ago
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
In an unprecedented show of bipartisan unity, the U.S. House of Representatives has tabled House Resolution 6683, crafted to shield Medicare from proposed slashes to physician remuneration by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In the crosshairs are pending 3.37% cuts, which are poised to significantly undermine health care access for seniors and
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Convicted Bonifacio Sagana Appeals Federal Court Judgment
2 mins ago
Convicted Bonifacio Sagana Appeals Federal Court Judgment
Haryana DGP Unveils Legal Books by Former DGP Dr. KP Singh, Illuminating Changes in Indian Legal Provisions
2 mins ago
Haryana DGP Unveils Legal Books by Former DGP Dr. KP Singh, Illuminating Changes in Indian Legal Provisions
Judge Upholds Confidentiality of Drug Court Records in Rangamar Case
1 min ago
Judge Upholds Confidentiality of Drug Court Records in Rangamar Case
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
2 mins ago
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Atlantic City Man Arrested for Hostage Situation and Assault
2 mins ago
Atlantic City Man Arrested for Hostage Situation and Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
11 seconds
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
17 seconds
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
17 seconds
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
46 seconds
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
47 seconds
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
2 mins
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
2 mins
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
2 mins
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
3 mins
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app