Colorado’s Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District

Colorado House of Representatives’ leading Republican, Mike Lynch, has declared his candidacy for the state’s 4th Congressional District. This announcement follows the recent declaration by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has also thrown her hat in the ring for the same district. Known to be the most Republican-leaning territory in Colorado, the 4th District encompasses the Eastern Plains, parts of DougCo, and Loveland.

Mike Lynch’s Political Focus

The political focus of Lynch, if elected, promises to address the water issues, secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and tackle crime and drug use. His support for the inquiry into impeaching President Joe Biden has also been noted. As a West Point graduate, Army Infantry veteran, and owner of a small business, Lynch has expressed his concerns about the quality of representation in Congress and hopes to bring stability to the state’s Republican party. His priorities include addressing the fentanyl crisis and overseeing the federal government’s role in managing Colorado’s national forests.

An Influx of Candidates

Lynch’s entrance into the race adds to the burgeoning list of Republicans vying to replace the current representative. The crowded field, which includes 11 Republicans, may play into the hands of Boebert. The congressional primary elections are slated for June 25.

