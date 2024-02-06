Colorado Tests Ballot Equipment ahead of 2024 Presidential Primary

As the United States gears up for the 2024 presidential election and primary, Colorado is taking meticulous steps to ensure the integrity of its electoral process. The Boulder County Elections Office, starting Tuesday morning, will initiate a comprehensive logic and accuracy test on their ballot equipment. This critical process aims to ensure the correct tabulation of votes and the proper operation of all voting system equipment.

Ensuring Accuracy in the Electoral Process

The logic and accuracy test is a fundamental part of the election preparation process. It involves a thorough examination of ballots and equipment slated for use in the 2024 presidential primary election. The test includes the verification of the proper tabulation of votes, the examination of all ballot styles, and the calibration of scanning equipment settings. The objective is to certify that the equipment will correctly count each vote and that ballots are accurately printed and scanned. The tests cover all types of ballots and styles, confirming that the scanning equipment's settings are correctly calibrated.

Beyond Testing: Transparency and Public Involvement

Upon the completion of these crucial tests, a designated board will review the results. After careful scrutiny, they will approve the findings, resetting and resealing the equipment in preparation for the upcoming election. In a move that underscores the importance of transparency in the electoral process, the results will be made available to the public online. This measure ensures that the electorate is kept informed about the measures being taken to safeguard the integrity of the voting process.

Engaging the Electorate

The Boulder County Elections Office is urging residents to engage with voter services. They can do so by visiting BoulderCountyVotes.gov, where they can register to vote, check and update their voter information, view ballot content, and get more details about local elections. This initiative is part of the larger effort to encourage voter participation and ensure an informed electorate for the upcoming 2024 presidential primary election.