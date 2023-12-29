Colorado Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Future Presidential Eligibility in Landmark Decision

In an unprecedented move, the Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified former President Donald Trump from running for the presidency, referencing the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and citing his involvement in the Capitol riot as proof of insurrection. The standard of proof for this decision was ‘clear and convincing evidence,’ a standard commonly employed in civil and criminal trials.

State GOP Appeals to U.S. Supreme Court

The state Republican party has countered this decision, appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado court’s ruling. They argue that the Fourteenth Amendment does not apply to the presidency and that the insurrection clause is not ‘self-executing.’ They further claim that their First Amendment rights and the rights of the people to choose their elected officials have been violated.

California Governor’s Stance

Interestingly, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has criticized attempts to block Trump from the ballot. While he acknowledges Trump as a threat to liberty and democracy, Newsom emphasizes the importance of defeating candidates at the polls.

The case brings to light interesting legal implications, referencing a historical precedent (Griffin’s Case from 1869) and the paradox of originalism in the context of today’s legal interpretations. This decision could potentially set a precedent for other states looking to remove Trump from the ballot.