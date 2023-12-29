en English
Law

Colorado Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Future Presidential Eligibility in Landmark Decision

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:56 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified former President Donald Trump from running for the presidency, referencing the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and citing his involvement in the Capitol riot as proof of insurrection. The standard of proof for this decision was ‘clear and convincing evidence,’ a standard commonly employed in civil and criminal trials.

State GOP Appeals to U.S. Supreme Court

The state Republican party has countered this decision, appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado court’s ruling. They argue that the Fourteenth Amendment does not apply to the presidency and that the insurrection clause is not ‘self-executing.’ They further claim that their First Amendment rights and the rights of the people to choose their elected officials have been violated.

California Governor’s Stance

Interestingly, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has criticized attempts to block Trump from the ballot. While he acknowledges Trump as a threat to liberty and democracy, Newsom emphasizes the importance of defeating candidates at the polls.

The case brings to light interesting legal implications, referencing a historical precedent (Griffin’s Case from 1869) and the paradox of originalism in the context of today’s legal interpretations. This decision could potentially set a precedent for other states looking to remove Trump from the ballot.

Law Politics United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

