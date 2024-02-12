Colorado Springs People's Coalition Protests Israel's Ongoing Genocide of Palestinians

February 4, Acacia Park, Colorado Springs. The air is thick with tension and righteous indignation as the Colorado Springs People's Coalition (CSPC) gathers to protest Israel's ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. Over 30 protesters, supported by the Colorado Indigenous Brown Berets, brave the chill to make their voices heard. The crowd is a sea of placards and raised fists, a testament to the power of solidarity and the enduring cry for justice.

Advertisment

A Clarion Call for Justice

The protesters waste no time in making their demands clear. They call for a ceasefire, for Palestinian liberation, and for justice for all. Their words ring out across the park, a clarion call that cannot be ignored. Speaker after speaker takes to the makeshift stage, their voices trembling with emotion as they address the crowd.

They speak of the United States' withdrawal of UNRWA funding, a move that has left countless Palestinian refugees without access to basic services. They speak of the complicity of local officials in the genocide, their silence and inaction a tacit endorsement of Israel's crimes. And they speak of the need to divest from the military-industrial complex, to invest instead in communities and in a future free from violence and oppression.

Advertisment

Marching for Peace and Justice

With chants of "Free, Free Palestine" and "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free," the protesters begin their march. They make their way through downtown Colorado Springs, disrupting shopping and drawing the attention of passersby. Their message is clear: business as usual cannot continue while innocent lives are being taken.

The group heads towards the offices of Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, their chants growing louder and more insistent. They demand that their representatives take action, that they use their power to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Advertisment

Defying Intimidation, Upholding the Right to Protest

As the protesters draw near to the Senators' offices, they are met with a show of force from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Officers in riot gear stand guard, their presence a thinly veiled threat. But the protesters refuse to be intimidated.

"We will not be silenced," they declare, their voices rising above the din of the crowd. "We will not be denied our right to protest."

Advertisment

And so, despite the threats and the looming presence of the police, the protesters finish their march. They return to Acacia Park, their heads held high and their spirits unbroken. Their message has been heard, and they know that they are not alone in their fight for justice.

As the protest draws to a close, the sense of solidarity and determination that has fueled the day remains. The Colorado Springs People's Coalition has made its stand, and it is clear that they will not back down until their demands are met.

The protest at Acacia Park may be over, but the fight for Palestinian liberation and justice for all continues. And the Colorado Springs People's Coalition will be there, on the front lines, until the day when peace and justice prevail.