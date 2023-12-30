Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump’s Decision

Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, has lauded her counterpart in Maine, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, for her groundbreaking decision to eliminate former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot. In a notable interview on MSNBC, Griswold hailed Bellows as both brave and courageous, for being the pioneer in making such a pivotal decision autonomously.

Bellows’ Rationale and the Fallout

Secretary Bellows’ decision was predicated on the fact that Trump had exploited a narrative of election fraud to galvanize his supporters and disrupt the certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power. This was especially evident on January 6, 2021. This decision by Bellows comes in the wake of a 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, positioning Maine as the second state to implement this action.

In spite of Trump’s intermittent calls for peaceful protest, Bellows concluded that these did not counteract the months of conduct that culminated in the Capitol riots. Post her decision, Bellows has been on the receiving end of threats, but she voiced gratitude for the support of law enforcement and others anxious about her safety. She underscored the significance of security, not only for herself but also those around her, denouncing the threatening communications as unacceptable.

Unpacking the Legalities

Shenna Bellows disqualified Donald Trump from Maine’s presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. This ruling was firmly rooted in evidence and facts presented during a public hearing, where Trump’s eligibility was contested by three challenges filed by registered voters. Ultimately, Bellows determined that Trump was disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Trump’s campaign has retorted to Bellows’ decision, alleging bias, but she has affirmed that her decision was not influenced by political affiliation. As of now, the ruling has been paused until an appeals court adjudicates on the issue or until a five-day deadline for appealing the case expires without Trump commencing an appeal.

The Broader Picture

The Maine decision is hot on the heels of the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump is disqualified from the ballot in that state. More than a dozen other states are mulling over challenges seeking to bar Trump from their ballots. Despite criticism from Republicans, including Senator Susan Collins who believes that Maine voters should decide who wins the election, Bellows’ decision marks a significant moment in the unfolding narrative of the 2024 presidential primary.