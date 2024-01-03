en English
Politics

Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP

Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, has seen an alarming surge in death threats directed against her, a trend she attributes to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Griswold, a Democrat, has reported an escalation in threats since her backing for the move to exclude Trump from the Colorado ballot.

Rising Threats Following Ballot Decision

The increase in threats became pronounced following Griswold’s support for the decision to remove Trump from the Colorado ballot. This move has been met with significant backlash from Trump supporters, resulting in a wave of death threats against Griswold. This is not an isolated incident, with other Colorado officials, including judges, also experiencing a similar surge in threats.

Griswold Blames Trump and Republicans

In a recent interview with CNN, Griswold accused Trump, Republicans in Congress, and high-ranking Republicans across the country of failing to condemn rhetoric that fuels violence and propagates disinformation. This rhetoric, Griswold argues, is used to suppress votes and has led to security breaches by election officials.

A Deliberate Strategy

Griswold perceives these threats as part of a calculated strategy by Trump and his allies to intimidate election officials. She points to the high turnover rate among elected county clerks since 2020 as evidence of this strategy. On a broader scale, this trend is indicative of the heightened tensions and polarized political climate in the United States, underscored by the significant challenges faced by those tasked with upholding the democratic process.

Politics Security United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

