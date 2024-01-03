Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP

Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, has seen an alarming surge in death threats directed against her, a trend she attributes to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Griswold, a Democrat, has reported an escalation in threats since her backing for the move to exclude Trump from the Colorado ballot.

Rising Threats Following Ballot Decision

The increase in threats became pronounced following Griswold’s support for the decision to remove Trump from the Colorado ballot. This move has been met with significant backlash from Trump supporters, resulting in a wave of death threats against Griswold. This is not an isolated incident, with other Colorado officials, including judges, also experiencing a similar surge in threats.

Griswold Blames Trump and Republicans

In a recent interview with CNN, Griswold accused Trump, Republicans in Congress, and high-ranking Republicans across the country of failing to condemn rhetoric that fuels violence and propagates disinformation. This rhetoric, Griswold argues, is used to suppress votes and has led to security breaches by election officials.

A Deliberate Strategy

Griswold perceives these threats as part of a calculated strategy by Trump and his allies to intimidate election officials. She points to the high turnover rate among elected county clerks since 2020 as evidence of this strategy. On a broader scale, this trend is indicative of the heightened tensions and polarized political climate in the United States, underscored by the significant challenges faced by those tasked with upholding the democratic process.