Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers

In a bid to revise the prerequisites for minors obtaining their learner’s permit or driver’s license, House Democrat Mandy Lindsay from Aurora, Colorado, has introduced bill HB24-1-12. The proposed changes are set to bring a paradigm shift in the way teens are prepared for the road, with the introduction of a 30-hour driver education course and a minimum of six hours of behind-the-wheel training with a certified instructor.

Stricter Rules for Teen Drivers

These requirements will apply to teens under 18 years old, while the existing rules for teens living more than 30 miles from a driving school will remain untouched. As per the current laws, teens older than 15 and a half but younger than 16 must undergo either a driver education or a four-hour driver awareness course to obtain a permit. Those aged 15 to 15 and five months must complete both a driver education course and behind-the-wheel training. Alternatively, they can receive training from a responsible adult if they reside far from a driving school.

Furthermore, teens must hold their permit for 12 months and log 50 hours of supervised driving, including nighttime driving, to qualify for a driver’s license.

New Requirements for Young Adults

The bill introduces a new stipulation for individuals aged 18-20. They will need to complete a four-hour prequalification driver awareness program before a driver’s license is issued to them. This move is seen as an effort to ensure that young adults are also equipped with the necessary knowledge and awareness needed to navigate the roads safely.

Ensuring Safety and Compliance

HB24-1-12 seeks to bolster safety measures by preventing individuals with convictions of certain violent or sexual crimes within the past 20 years from providing driving instruction to minors and at-risk adults. To enforce this, driving schools will be mandated to conduct fingerprint and background checks on potential instructors. The move not only ensures the safety of the students but also adds another layer of security in the licensing process.