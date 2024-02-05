Colorado Legislature Dives into Gun Reform and Other Key Bills Amid Busy Legislative Session

As the Colorado State Capitol hums with legislative activity, the importance of staying updated via the legislature's website or digital display board is underscored. The House and Senate's schedules are tentatively set, subject to change as the process unfolds.

Recognizing the Absent

A stirring moment unfolded in the Senate with recognition of relatives of those kidnapped by Hamas during an attack. However, their absence in the House due to new policies requiring advanced notice for floor guests stirred a wave of frustration.

High on the legislative agenda are two significant gun-reform bills, sponsored by Sen. Tom Sullivan. These bills focus on curbing illegal gun sales and improving firearm transaction tracking, both slated for committee hearings. Reflecting a shift from previous hesitation, Democrats are spearheading gun-reform legislation, their efforts buoyed by electoral victories and rising activism.

Addressing Statewide Concerns

A proposal for an independent commission to examine state official salaries has been rescheduled. This coincides with a bill aimed at enhancing railroad safety following a fatal derailment incident near Pueblo. The fight against the opioid crisis is prioritized with initiatives to increase antidote availability on school buses and to bolster recovery efforts. Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill to double the state's match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for working families, and a concerted effort to combat Medicaid fraud is underway following the exposure of a significant scheme.