Colorado Lawmakers Gear Up for Legislative Session with Bipartisan Approach

Colorado’s legislative session is on the horizon, and lawmakers are gearing up to take on the state’s challenges with a bipartisan approach. A key focus is high property taxes, a concern both parties are eager to address. To this end, a bipartisan property tax committee was formed following a special session, and it has been working diligently to devise long-term solutions.

Addressing Housing and Education

Another major issue on the agenda is housing development. Leaders plan to introduce several bills designed to facilitate more housing across Colorado, following the rejection of a large-scale housing bill last year. Meanwhile, education funding has emerged as a common ground for bipartisan agreement. Both parties are advocating for full state school funding and a reduction of the budget stabilization factor, potentially leading to an increase in resources for teachers and improved compensation.

Public Safety: A Shared Concern

Public safety is a shared concern among lawmakers. Republicans are focusing their efforts on tackling the drug crisis, while Democrats are determined to make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states in the nation. This commitment to public safety reflects a shared goal of improving the well-being of all Colorado residents.

Incorporating Diverse Perspectives

As lawmakers work on these issues, they are committed to incorporating diverse perspectives from across the state. The League of Women Voters of Boulder County is hosting a ‘Meet Your Legislators’ event featuring local state senators and representatives. This event, which includes a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session, offers the public a chance to engage with their representatives and voice their concerns about the upcoming legislative session.