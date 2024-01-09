Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie took a firm stand against disruptive conduct within the legislative chamber when she issued a formal reprimand to state Representative Elisabeth Epps. This decision followed Epps’ tumultuous behavior in a special legislative session held in November, where she strained the boundaries of conventional decorum and violated several House rules.

Epps’ Disruptive Acts

As a Democrat representative from Denver, Epps made a bold attempt to introduce a pro-Palestine amendment to an unrelated bill. An act that not only deviated from the standard legislative process but also resulted in her engaging in a vocal protest from the House gallery. Alongside other protestors, Epps shouted down at her fellow legislators, an act that was deemed significantly disruptive and disrespectful.

Consequences and Warnings

While the reprimand carries no immediate repercussions, McCluskie has issued a stern warning to Epps. She cautioned that a repetition of such conduct in the future might lead to further disciplinary measures. These could range from censure to the rare and consequential act of expulsion. This isn’t the first time Epps has been on the receiving end of disciplinary measures within the House. McCluskie had previously removed Epps from the House Judiciary Committee, a decision triggered by her disrespectful behavior on social media.

Previous and Upcoming Challenges

Epps has been a thorn in the side of her colleagues, with her criticisms of McCluskie and other members making headlines on social media. She and another representative had previously brought a lawsuit against the House leadership over alleged open-meeting law violations. The case ended in a settlement, bringing about changes in legislative communication practices. This reprimand is the second to be issued by McCluskie, the first was delivered to Rep. Scott Bottoms for offensive remarks. Epps now faces a Democratic primary in June for reelection, a challenge that is amplified by the considerable opposition within her own party.