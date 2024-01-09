en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie took a firm stand against disruptive conduct within the legislative chamber when she issued a formal reprimand to state Representative Elisabeth Epps. This decision followed Epps’ tumultuous behavior in a special legislative session held in November, where she strained the boundaries of conventional decorum and violated several House rules.

Epps’ Disruptive Acts

As a Democrat representative from Denver, Epps made a bold attempt to introduce a pro-Palestine amendment to an unrelated bill. An act that not only deviated from the standard legislative process but also resulted in her engaging in a vocal protest from the House gallery. Alongside other protestors, Epps shouted down at her fellow legislators, an act that was deemed significantly disruptive and disrespectful.

Consequences and Warnings

While the reprimand carries no immediate repercussions, McCluskie has issued a stern warning to Epps. She cautioned that a repetition of such conduct in the future might lead to further disciplinary measures. These could range from censure to the rare and consequential act of expulsion. This isn’t the first time Epps has been on the receiving end of disciplinary measures within the House. McCluskie had previously removed Epps from the House Judiciary Committee, a decision triggered by her disrespectful behavior on social media.

Previous and Upcoming Challenges

Epps has been a thorn in the side of her colleagues, with her criticisms of McCluskie and other members making headlines on social media. She and another representative had previously brought a lawsuit against the House leadership over alleged open-meeting law violations. The case ended in a settlement, bringing about changes in legislative communication practices. This reprimand is the second to be issued by McCluskie, the first was delivered to Rep. Scott Bottoms for offensive remarks. Epps now faces a Democratic primary in June for reelection, a challenge that is amplified by the considerable opposition within her own party.

0
Palestine Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
10 mins ago
Palestine Accepts US Proposal for Tax Transfer Via Norway; Israel Declines
In a significant development in the ongoing financial friction, Palestine has agreed to a proposal to receive tax funds held by Israel through an intermediary transfer via Norway. This proposition, suggested by the United States, however, has been declined by Israel. Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammed Ishtaye, announced this development during a cabinet meeting in Ramallah,
Palestine Accepts US Proposal for Tax Transfer Via Norway; Israel Declines
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Bomb Threat in London's Tower Hamlets Sparks Debate on Freedom and Safety
3 hours ago
Bomb Threat in London's Tower Hamlets Sparks Debate on Freedom and Safety
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
1 hour ago
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
16 seconds
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
17 seconds
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
46 seconds
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
54 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
2 mins
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
2 mins
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
3 mins
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
3 mins
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
3 mins
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
24 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app