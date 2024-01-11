en English
Economy

Colorado House Lawmakers Kickoff 2024 Legislative Session with 86 New Bills

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Colorado House Lawmakers Kickoff 2024 Legislative Session with 86 New Bills

The 2024 legislative session in Colorado has kicked off with House lawmakers presenting their first 86 bills, addressing a myriad of issues that encompass housing, school funding, transportation, public safety, and tax policy. A noteworthy bill, House Bill 24-1001, serves as a reauthorization of the Rural Jump-Start program, a tax incentive initiative that aims to stimulate new businesses in rural, economically distressed areas. This bipartisan effort is backed by Representatives Megan Lukens and Rick Taggart.

Bipartisan Backing and Broad Scope

While the legislature often sees partisan divisions, several of the opening bills enjoy bipartisan support. House Speaker Julie McCluskie has underlined the focus on jobs, housing affordability, health care, prescription drug costs, wildfire mitigation, early childhood education, and the expansion of the behavioral health workforce. These diverse areas of focus demonstrate an attempt to cover a wide array of issues affecting the state’s residents.

Key Legislation Introduced

Several notable bills have been placed on the table, including HB 1027, which proposes a sales tax holiday on school items and baby products—aiming to ease the financial burden on families. HB 1028 advocates for medical supervision of drug use sites to address escalating drug-related issues. Safety concerns are addressed via HB 1030 which focuses on railroad safety, while HB 1007 proposes to regulate residential occupancy limits. The towing industry could see stronger regulations with HB 1051, and lawmaker per diems could be adjusted through HB 1059.

Further Measures on the Horizon

Additional bills on the docket address a range of topics including marijuana delivery licensing for social equity license holders, a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plate, and extending ethics commission jurisdiction over school boards and special districts. In response to a legal challenge, HB 1084 aims to repeal and enact a measure related to the earned income tax credit from a recent special session. This legislative session promises to be a busy one, with lawmakers aiming to address the pressing concerns of Coloradans in various walks of life.

Economy Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

