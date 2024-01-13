en English
Politics

Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
The U.S. House of Representatives recently marked a time-honored tradition with the distribution of new member lapel pins, a symbolic token of their position and a secondary security feature within the U.S. Capitol. However, this year’s distribution has stirred up more than the usual interest due to a change in the pins’ color, sparking both speculation and partisan commentary.

A Change in Tradition

While the member lapel pins have always been a part of congressional culture, the timing of their distribution and the color choice this year have stood out as unusual. Unlike previous years when the pins were distributed at the start of Congress, the 118th Congress saw its members receiving the new pins a year into their term. Furthermore, the pins, which are updated with a new pattern and color for each Congress, were this time presented in a distinct shade of green, different from the previous one.

Reactions and Speculations

The change in color has been the subject of much conjecture. Various theories have been put forth, from the color change being a security measure to it simply being an aesthetic preference that unfortunately clashes with congressional fashion. No official reason for the color change was given by the House Sergeant at Arms, who distributed the new pins with the advisory that members wear them to assist Capitol Police with identification.

Democratic Representative Sean Casten seized the opportunity to criticize the change in pin color, arguing that it was a distraction from significant issues such as the wars in Ukraine and a looming government shutdown. On his part, Representative Pete Sessions (R-Texas) suggested that the color change might be security-related, though this remains unconfirmed.

Symbolism and Partisan Commentary

Besides serving as a token of lawmakers’ position and a secondary security feature, the pins also carry a subtle indication of a member’s rank in House seniority, etched on the back. The late distribution and the new color of the pins have thus been interpreted by some as a reflection of current political dynamics, with Casten even jokingly attributing the change to the recent shift in House speakership.

While the new color and timing of the pins may seem like a minor alteration, its reception and the ensuing discussion underline the intricate interplay of symbolism, security, and partisanship within the walls of the U.S. Capitol.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

