In a recent and unprecedented turn of events, the Supreme Court of Justice has spoken out about the prolonged blockade of the Palace of Justice by protestors. The demonstrators, who gathered en masse, sought to sway the selection process for the forthcoming attorney general. This action by the Supreme Court serves as a powerful riposte to President Gustavo Petro, placing the incident within the broader context of interactions between the judicial and executive branches in the country. The Palace of Justice blockade is not merely an isolated event; it represents a tangible manifestation of civic engagement and protest regarding the appointment of key legal and governmental positions, highlighting the tensions and public interest surrounding such high-stakes decisions.

A Siege on Justice

The Palace of Justice in Bogota, a symbol of the country's legal system, found itself under siege by protestors who barricaded the exits, preventing Supreme Court justices and media personnel from leaving the premises for several hours. The situation escalated, prompting the intervention of the police to disperse the protests using tear gas. This incident, which occurred in the heart of the nation's capital, sent shockwaves across the country and beyond.

A Clarion Call for Calm

In the wake of the Palace of Justice blockade, the mayor of Bogotá, Carlos Fernando Galan made an urgent plea for calm and common sense. The mayor worked in unison with the Court magistrates and the police to lift the blockade, restoring order and access to the Palace. The National Director of the Police, William Salamanca intervened to restore order, while the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court rejected the siege, calling for common sense and calm while recognizing the legitimacy of free citizen mobilization. The Attorney General's Office also rejected the violence and attacks on the Supreme Court, forming a work team to carry out urgent actions against possible criminal acts.

Confronted with the information that the National Government does not protect the Court, the Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic, Carlos Ramon González, stated that security forces guarded the headquarters of the High Tribunal.

Supreme Court Counters Downplaying of Violent Palace of Justice Blockade

The Supreme Court's new pronouncement came hours after President Gustavo Petro claimed there was no violence, injuries, or restrictions on magistrates' mobility during the Palace of Justice blockades. Defense Minister Iván Velásquez also stated there was no danger to magistrates. However, the Supreme Court, in a statement, described the events as a "violent and illegal blockade." The incident occurred on February 8 amid the election of the next Attorney General of the Nation. The court's response counters efforts to downplay the severity of the events at the Palace of Justice.