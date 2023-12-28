en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:13 am EST
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor

In a landmark move, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in Colombia has ordered the arrest of Clara Luz Roldan, the Governor of Valle del Cauca, for a period of two days. This decision comes following Roldan and her delegate, William Hernandez Arias, failing to attend a crucial hearing assessing the protection of cemeteries, believed to be the final resting places for victims of forced disappearance.

The JEP’s Mandate and Decision

The JEP’s primary role is to investigate and adjudicate serious human rights violations that transpired during the Colombian armed conflict. Their focus on cemetery protection forms part of efforts to conserve the memory of the victims and respect their families. The absence of both the governor and her delegate at the critical hearing reflects neglect of duty concerning the safeguarding of these sites, prompting the JEP’s decision to issue the arrest order.

Non-Compliance with Precautionary Measures

According to the JEP, Governor Clara Luz Roldán did not attend a judicial restorative hearing on this crucial issue, instead delegating the responsibility to a low-ranking official. Alongside Roldan, William Hernández Arias, Subsecretary of Coexistence and Security of Valle del Cauca, also faced an arrest order, extending to five days for not attending a JEP-convoked hearing related to the same issue.

Implications of the Arrest Order

The war crimes tribunal in Colombia has ordered the detention of two governors, including Clara Luz Roldan, for failure to cooperate with investigations into forced disappearances. The arrest of Roldan and Hernandez will be carried out at the Valle del Cauca Police Department facilities. This step signifies the JEP’s commitment to ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of the Colombian conflict.

Governor Roldán of Valle expressed respect for the JEP’s decision, mandating her to serve a two-day arrest for missing a victims’ hearing. She stated her intention to file an appeal for reconsideration with the court.

0
Colombia Human Rights Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colombian Authorities Deal Major Blow to Organized Crime, Seizing 'Clan del Golfo' Assets

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Peaceful Protest Against Bullfighting at Cali Fair Sparks Dialogue on Animal Rights

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Labor Minister's Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp's

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Initiative Repurposes Illegally Felled Timber for Bee Conservation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombia Turns Confiscated Timber into Bee Homes for Environmental Gai ...
@Colombia · 2 hours
Colombia Turns Confiscated Timber into Bee Homes for Environmental Gai ...
heart comment 0
From Illegal Logging to Bee Conservation: Colombia’s Innovative Initiative

By María Alejandra Trujillo

From Illegal Logging to Bee Conservation: Colombia's Innovative Initiative
Colombia’s Tumultuous 2023: A Year in Review

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombia's Tumultuous 2023: A Year in Review
Shakira Honored with 6-Meter Statue in her Hometown Barranquilla

By BNN Correspondents

Shakira Honored with 6-Meter Statue in her Hometown Barranquilla
Colombia Sees Threefold Increase in Gender ID Changes, Reflecting Societal Shif

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombia Sees Threefold Increase in Gender ID Changes, Reflecting Societal Shif
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
2 mins
Xi Jinping's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating Between Cooperation and Confrontation
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
4 mins
Unpacking Uganda's Current Affairs: Governance, Security, and Public Health
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
5 mins
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
7 mins
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
8 mins
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
8 mins
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
11 mins
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
15 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
16 mins
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
49 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
5 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app