Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor

In a landmark move, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in Colombia has ordered the arrest of Clara Luz Roldan, the Governor of Valle del Cauca, for a period of two days. This decision comes following Roldan and her delegate, William Hernandez Arias, failing to attend a crucial hearing assessing the protection of cemeteries, believed to be the final resting places for victims of forced disappearance.

The JEP’s Mandate and Decision

The JEP’s primary role is to investigate and adjudicate serious human rights violations that transpired during the Colombian armed conflict. Their focus on cemetery protection forms part of efforts to conserve the memory of the victims and respect their families. The absence of both the governor and her delegate at the critical hearing reflects neglect of duty concerning the safeguarding of these sites, prompting the JEP’s decision to issue the arrest order.

Non-Compliance with Precautionary Measures

According to the JEP, Governor Clara Luz Roldán did not attend a judicial restorative hearing on this crucial issue, instead delegating the responsibility to a low-ranking official. Alongside Roldan, William Hernández Arias, Subsecretary of Coexistence and Security of Valle del Cauca, also faced an arrest order, extending to five days for not attending a JEP-convoked hearing related to the same issue.

Implications of the Arrest Order

The war crimes tribunal in Colombia has ordered the detention of two governors, including Clara Luz Roldan, for failure to cooperate with investigations into forced disappearances. The arrest of Roldan and Hernandez will be carried out at the Valle del Cauca Police Department facilities. This step signifies the JEP’s commitment to ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of the Colombian conflict.

Governor Roldán of Valle expressed respect for the JEP’s decision, mandating her to serve a two-day arrest for missing a victims’ hearing. She stated her intention to file an appeal for reconsideration with the court.