Colombian Senator Cabal Defends General Arias Against Rank Withdrawal Accusations

In a recent, contentious development, Senator María Fernanda Cabal has stepped into the spotlight, defending General Jesús Armando Arias Cabrales. Convicted for his role in forced disappearances during the infamous Palace of Justice siege, Arias Cabrales is at the center of a heated national debate. Stripped of his military ranks by the Ministry of Justice, he faces the consequences of actions that have been etched into the annals of Colombia's tumultuous history.

Senator Cabal's Stand Against Rank Withdrawal

Senator Cabal's public defense of the convicted general has sparked controversy. She argued that the national government holds neither the legal nor the moral authority to withdraw Arias Cabrales' ranks. Standing her ground in the face of widespread criticism, Cabal's stance underscores the complex issue of military accountability in the country.

Arias Cabrales and the Historical Palace of Justice Siege

The Palace of Justice siege was a pivotal event in Colombian history, marking a violent guerrilla takeover and a subsequent military operation. Arias Cabrales played a crucial role in the retaking of the palace, a role that has now resulted in his conviction. The general was sentenced to 35 years in prison. His actions during the siege, specifically related to the forced disappearance of five people, have been brought to light, leading to his current predicament.

US Bans Colombian General and Family Over Human Rights Violation

Just last November, the United States banned retired General Jesús Armando Arias Cabrales and his family from entering the country. According to the Department of State, the retired general was involved in a "serious violation of human rights," leading to his conviction.

In addition to Arias Cabrales, his wife Martha Paulina Isaza de Arias and their children, Francisco Armando Arias Isaza and Martha Lucia Arias Isaza, were also blacklisted by the United States. "The United States strongly supports Colombia's 2016 peace agreement and joins the Colombian people in commemorating its seventh anniversary. The United States congratulates Colombia on this anniversary and values its ongoing achievements," states the Department of State's press release.