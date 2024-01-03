en English
Colombia

Colombian Ombudsman Disagrees with President Petro’s Proposal for Peace with Armed Factions

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Colombian Ombudsman Disagrees with President Petro’s Proposal for Peace with Armed Factions

Colombia’s Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, has voiced opposition to President Gustavo Petro’s proposed ‘pact’ with the country’s illegal armed factions. This proposal, part of Petro’s wider Total Peace plan, aims to bring an end to the violence and conflict that these groups continue to perpetuate by offering financial resources in exchange for their commitment to disband and render their weapons obsolete.

President Petro’s Bold Proposition

President Gustavo Petro, well-known for his unconventional approaches to long-standing issues, has suggested a unique solution to Colombia’s ongoing conflict with illegal armed groups. As part of his Total Peace plan, Petro has proposed a ‘pact’ in which the government would provide financial resources to these groups. In return, they would have to cease their activities and allow their weapons to become obsolete. This approach represents a significant departure from traditional conflict resolution strategies.

Ombudsman’s Concerns

While the specific reasons behind Ombudsman Camargo Assis’ disagreement with Petro’s proposal are not detailed, the situation underscores the complexities involved in the government’s efforts to deal with the illegal armed factions and maintain peace in the nation. The Ombudsman’s office plays a crucial role in safeguarding the rights and interests of Colombian citizens, and Assis’ objection to the proposal may stem from concerns over its potential implications for the nation’s stability and security.

Dealing with Illicit Armed Groups: A Colombian Challenge

The issue of illegal armed groups has been a persistent challenge for Colombia. Despite numerous attempts to address this problem, these factions continue to thrive, causing significant violence and instability. President Petro’s proposal represents yet another effort by the government to navigate this complex issue.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

