Colombian Minister of Justice Appeals for Calm Amid Delayed Attorney General Election

In an unexpected turn of events, the election for the new Attorney General of the Supreme Court was postponed on Thursday, February 8, 2024, following a contentious session at the Palace of Justice. The Plenary Chamber of the Supreme Court failed to reach a consensus among its members, leading to the decision to delay the vote. The tense atmosphere spilled onto the streets as protesters gathered outside the Palace, voicing their frustration and demanding resolution.

A Tumultuous Session

The anticipation hung heavy in the air as the Plenary Chamber of the Supreme Court convened to elect the new Attorney General. However, the session stretched on for hours without any candidate securing the necessary 16 votes, as mandated by the court's regulations. The outgoing Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, presented his management report before the court, only to witness the proceedings grind to a halt amidst the growing discord.

The Supreme Court's inability to elect a new Attorney General underscores the deep-seated challenges in reaching an agreement, raising concerns about the judiciary's functionality and the country's legal system. The impasse has drawn public attention to the political dynamics at play and highlighted the crucial role of the Attorney General within the justice system.

A Call for Calm Amidst Unrest

As the news of the postponement spread, discontent swelled among the public. Protesters gathered outside the Palace of Justice, clamoring for a swift resolution to the stalemate. In response to the escalating tension, Minister of Justice Néstor Osuna addressed the crowd, urging for peace and unity in a video through his social media on Thursday.

Osuna's plea resonated with many, who recognized the importance of maintaining order during this critical juncture. The Minister emphasized the need for patience and understanding, reminding the demonstrators that the judiciary would continue working towards a resolution.

The election for the new Attorney General has been rescheduled for February 22, 2024. In the interim, the outgoing Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, will continue to serve in his role. The Supreme Court faces mounting pressure to reach a consensus and elect a new leader who can navigate the complexities of the justice system and restore public faith.