Collin May: A Scholar's Fall from Grace Amid Accusations of Islamophobia

The intellectual realm is a battleground, where ideas and interpretations are exchanged, scrutinized, and either embraced or discarded. It was in this arena that Collin May, a trained lawyer, philosopher, theologian, and scholar of Islam, found himself at the center of a controversy that led to his dismissal from the Alberta Human Rights Commission (AHRC). His alleged offense was a book review penned back in 2009, which has been framed as an act of Islamophobia, a label that May vehemently denies.

The Controversy Unfolds

May's review focused on Efraim Karsh's 'Islamic Imperialism: A History', published by Yale University Press. A scholarly engagement with Islamic history and philosophy, the review was not written with malintent or bias. Yet, the Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP) and its allies characterized it as Islamophobic, racist, and a form of hate speech. This perspective, however, seems to overlook May's extensive academic qualifications, his studies at Harvard and Paris, and his profound interest in the political dynamics within Muslim-majority countries.

Context Lost in Translation

The case against May was constructed primarily on two lines from his book review, taken out of context. His intellectual discourse was reduced to a weapon used against him, leading to his dismissal by a conservative Alberta government. May argues that his critique was not rooted in prejudice but in his scholarly pursuit of understanding Islam.

Ulterior Motives?

Reports suggest that the NDP's attack on May served dual purposes. One was to divert attention from the party's internal sexual harassment issues. The second was a strategic move to appeal to ethnic communities in Alberta for votes. The implications of such tactics, however, extend far beyond politics, impacting the freedom of intellectual discourse and lending power to cancel culture.

May's case is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between intellectual freedom and respect for differing perspectives. It underscores the need for transformative dialogue, where ideas can be challenged without fear of retribution, and where academic discourse is not stifled but encouraged.