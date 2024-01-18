COLFO Survey Reveals Dwindling Trust in Police and Firearms Safety Authority

Diminishing trust in the law enforcement agencies among licensed firearm owners in New Zealand is causing concern, as revealed by the Council of Licensed Firearm Owners (COLFO). The Trust and Confidence Survey conducted by COLFO in 2023 has uncovered a significant drop in confidence levels in the Police and the newly established Firearms Safety Authority.

Disheartening Scores

The survey assessed the perception of firearm owners towards the Police administration of the Arms Act 1983. The scoring system, ranging from 1-10, painted a grim picture. Trust in the Police to balance the promotion of firearms with controls on illicit activity received a disheartening average score of 1.3. The perceived lack of bias in Police administration was rated a mere 1.6, marking a slide from previous years. Timeliness in licensing turnaround received a slightly better score of 2.0.

Plummeting Gun Sales

The survey also brought to light a significant drop in gun sales, a phenomenon linked to owners' attempt to steer clear of triggering events that necessitate registration under the new law.

Distrust and Deteriorating Relationships

COLFO spokesperson, Hugh Devereux-Mack, pointed out that the survey reflects a worsening relationship between the Police and firearm owners. The root of this distrust, according to Devereux-Mack, can be traced back to a perceived alliance against common firearm owners among the Police, the former Labour Government, and Gun Control NZ.

Firearms Safety Authority on the Spot

The newly formed Firearms Safety Authority has not escaped criticism either, scoring a paltry 1.9 in terms of confidence. The authority has also been lambasted for a leak of firearm license holders' details due to email errors. The overall experience of firearm owners with the registration system has been rated poorly, with the ease of use of the online register scoring 2.5 and staff competence scoring 4.1. Devereux-Mack has urged the new government to prioritize restoring the trust and confidence of licensed firearm owners in the system.