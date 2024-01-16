Cold Wave Causes Chaos: Northern India Grapples with Flight Disruptions

Unprecedented Cold Wave Grips Northern India

Advertisment

A severe cold wave has swept across Northern India, blanketing the region in dense fog for three days straight. The Indian Meteorological Department has been tracking the chilling conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and other northern states, providing regular updates on minimum temperatures and visibility levels.

Flight Disruptions: A Nightmare for Travelers

The extreme weather has wreaked havoc on road, rail, and air traffic, with over 160 flights disrupted due to the foggy conditions. These disruptions are not just a matter of inconvenience, but a significant safety concern, as low visibility levels can make navigation extremely challenging for pilots.

Advertisment

Warnings and Alerts: A Call to Action

As the cold wave continues unabated, the weather department has issued warnings and alerts to those living or traveling in the affected areas. It's a comprehensive effort to manage the impact of the inclement weather, with hopes of mitigating the adverse effects on daily life and travel.

As the cold wave shows no signs of relenting, all eyes are on the Indian Meteorological Department for timely updates and advice. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature, and the importance of preparedness in the face of such extreme conditions.