Colchester City Council Considers Closure of Leisure World Cafe Amid Financial Challenges

Colchester City Council, grappling with substantial economic challenges, has proposed the closure of the Leisure World Cafe on Cowdray Avenue. This step forms part of the council's broader 'Fit for the Future' strategy aimed at ensuring the city's long-term financial sustainability. The council has committed to a formidable target of reducing its operating costs by 25 percent over the next three years. The closure, still under review, has sparked disappointment among locals who have voiced their sentiments on social media.

'Fit for the Future' Strategy

The 'Fit for the Future' strategy is the council's answer to its financial woes. Beyond the potential closure of the Leisure World Cafe, the strategy encompasses a review of services to align them with financial goals. Among the proposed measures are the introduction of an entrance fee at Hollytrees Museum and a reduction in council staff numbers. The council is looking to generate £600,000 in savings to match a new national pay award, all as part of an effort to close a financial gap of £6.262 million over the next three years.

A Thorough Review Process

Despite the public's initial reaction, the council has emphasized that the proposal is still under consideration. A thorough review process is to be undertaken, involving the Scrutiny Panel and Cabinet, before the Full Council makes a final decision. The council is encouraging public feedback during these review meetings, underlining their commitment to transparency. They have pledged to keep the public informed about the progress of the review, timelines, and opportunities for public input.

Alternative Arrangements for Leisure World

Recognizing the importance of the Leisure World Cafe to the local community, the council is exploring alternative arrangements to maintain a cafe service. Despite the financial challenges, the council remains committed to serving the community and hopes to find a solution that will allow for the continued operation of a cafe at Leisure World.