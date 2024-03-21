Coimbatore Schools Booked for Involving Students in PM Modi's Roadshow, Violating MCC

The recent actions of three Coimbatore schools have sparked controversy and legal action after they brought students, dressed as Hindu deities, to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow. This move, which has drawn scrutiny for potentially violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), led to the registration of a case under the Juvenile Justice Act by the Coimbatore City Police.

Investigation and Legal Action

The incident involving Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School, Vadavali, and Chinmaya School, R.S. Puram, has raised questions about the politicization of educational spaces. The School Education Department, along with Assistant Returning Officer P. Suresh, initiated an inquiry after the event, which took place on March 18, 2024. Notices were sent to the schools in question as part of the preliminary steps of the investigation.

Breach of the Model Code of Conduct

The Assistant Returning Officer lodged a formal complaint with the Saibaba Colony police, leading to the registration of a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The involvement of schoolchildren in political events, especially in a manner that suggests endorsement of a particular party, is considered a serious violation of the MCC. The case highlights the need for educational institutions to remain apolitical and focused on the welfare and education of students.

Implications for Future Conduct

This case serves as a pivotal moment for reflection on the role of educational institutions in political activities. While the legal proceedings will determine the outcome for the schools involved, the broader implications for how schools engage with politics are clear. There is a pressing need for guidelines that safeguard students from being drawn into political campaigns, ensuring that education remains a neutral ground.