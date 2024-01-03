en English
Australia

Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools

Under the weight of a draft Productivity Commission report, the Albanese Labor Government finds itself at the crossroads of a poignant decision: to embrace or reject the proposed removal of deductible gift recipient (DGR) status for non-government schools and charities. The Coalition, an assembly of voices championing the cause of these affected institutions, is fervently appealing to the government’s sense of community service and financial prudence.

Unpacking the Productivity Commission’s Recommendations

The report, an undertaking commissioned by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, strikes a discordant note in the symphony of Australian education. It proposes the dismantling of DGR status for non-government educational and religious organizations. The report also suggests ending the ‘basic religious charity’ status, an act that would inevitably usher in an era of increased bureaucracy for almost 20% of Australian charities.

Coalition’s Argument Against the Proposed Changes

The Coalition argues that this move would deal a crippling blow to non-government schools that serve over 35% of Australian students. These schools, since 1954, have found solace and sustenance in DGR support. Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor articulates the Coalition’s criticism of the government’s priorities, stating that the proposed changes would levy additional costs on families and schools.

Impact on Independent and Faith-Based Schools

Shadow Minister for Education Sarah Henderson underscores the potential impact on independent and faith-based schools, particularly those with low fees catering to low and middle-income families. She points to the indispensable role of non-government schools in easing funding pressure on the government school sector. Henderson insists that the government must safeguard the funding mechanisms that prop up low fee-paying schools, especially in regional and remote areas.

The Productivity Commission, on the other hand, advocates ending tax deductibility for all donations to private schools. It argues that the benefits of such a setup primarily land in the laps of individuals connected with the schools, rather than fostering community-wide benefits. The Commission’s Draft Report on Philanthropy pushes for the termination of the tax concession for school building funds, contending that there is no rationale for the concession. Yet, it has been criticized for failing to apply its principled approach consistently, as it only recommends ending tax deductibility for school building funds, not all donations to private schools.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

