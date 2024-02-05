Coalition Calls for UNRWA Defunding Amidst Allegations of Terror Links

In an unprecedented move, a coalition of activists and former government officials, led by conservative policy nonprofit Advancing American Freedom, has urged the U.S. Congress to permanently defund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The call comes in the wake of allegations implicating UNRWA staff in a recent terror attack against Israel.
Unmasking UNRWA
The coalition's clarion call is articulated in a letter, which underlines the alleged moral incongruity of U.S. funding toward an organization with potential ties to terrorism and antisemitism. The letter states that continuing to fund UNRWA, despite the surfacing of such allegations, would be tantamount to crossing a 'red line.' The coalition posits that the American public has been deceived into perceiving UNRWA as a humanitarian agency dedicated to assisting Palestinian 'refugees.'
High-Profile Signatories
The letter has been endorsed by more than 70 prominent individuals, including former U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. The campaign to defund UNRWA follows the U.S.'s decision to temporarily suspend funding after a dossier leaked from Israeli intelligence suggested that nearly 1,200 UNRWA workers had links to Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Accountability Measures
In response to the terror attack on Israel on October 7, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini announced the termination of nine employees implicated in the attack and initiated an investigation. Lazzarini stressed on the agency's commitment to accountability and the possibility of criminal prosecution for those involved. In the interim, the U.S. Department of State has put additional funding on hold, pending a thorough review of the allegations against UNRWA and the United Nations' response to the situation.