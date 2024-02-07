CNMI Lawyers Propose Grand Jury System Over Granting Subpoena Powers to Attorney General

A group of private attorneys, spearheaded by renowned legal expert Robert T. Torres, has taken a significant step towards the protection of the constitutional rights in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). Expressing their opposition to the House Bill 23-22, they dispatched a letter to the Senate recommending the implementation of a CNMI grand jury as a counterproposal.

Checks and Balances

The letter, representing the collective stand of Torres and his colleagues, stresses the importance of checks and balances within the legal system. The proposed grand jury system, according to them, would ensure that any indictments are backed by probable cause. They argue that this would be a viable alternative to the proposed bill, which seeks to grant subpoena power to the Office of the Attorney General.

The Grand Jury System

With the grand jury system, Torres emphasized, the Attorney General could investigate and present cases, but the final decision on the indictment would rest in the hands of the grand jury. This system, based on the evaluation of evidence, would eliminate the need for a preliminary hearing if an indictment is returned.

Preserving Constitutional Rights

Expressing their concern about the potential unchecked power the Attorney General's Office would have if the bill is passed, the group sought help from the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Their goal is to ensure a balanced review of the criminal justice legislation and the preservation of constitutional rights, including the right to privacy.

Senator Celina R. Babauta, acknowledging the concerns, indicated that she is working on a Senate version of the bill. This iteration would address the concerns raised by Torres and his group, ensuring the protection of constitutional rights and checks and balances in the CNMI legal system.