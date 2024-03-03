CNMI Governor Palacios Pushes for Critical Covenant Section 902 Talks on Labor, Immigration, and Economy

Governor Arnold I. Palacios is taking significant steps to address the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' (CNMI) pressing issues with the United States federal government. His focus is on labor, immigration, the economy, and infrastructure in the upcoming Covenant Section 902 consultation talks, expressing a desire for these discussions to be "purposeful, deliberate, and impactful." Palacios has begun assembling a team he believes will contribute greatly to these talks and plans to officially request a meeting with the President of the United States.

Forming the 902 Team and Legislative Involvement

Palacios is in the process of creating a specialized team to tackle the CNMI's critical concerns during the 902 talks. He aims to do this promptly, with plans to finalize the team within a month. This team will not only include selected individuals who can drive meaningful discussions but will also have representation from both the CNMI Senate and the House of Representatives. A forthcoming press conference is expected to inform the community about the team's formation and objectives.

Strategic Focus Areas

In preparation for the talks, Palacios has highlighted four main areas of concern: labor, immigration, economy, and infrastructure. These topics were chosen based on their immediate relevance and the impact they have on the CNMI's relationship with the federal government. Palacios's recent trip to Washington, D.C., for meetings with federal officials underscored the urgency of addressing these issues, particularly in light of labor and immigration challenges, economic needs, and infrastructure requirements.

Legislative Support and Urgency

Backing Palacios's initiative, the CNMI Senate and House of Representatives have adopted a resolution urging both Palacios and President Joe Biden to proceed with the Section 902 talks. These talks are seen as a vital platform for discussing and finding solutions to the CNMI's immigration, workforce, economic, and transportation challenges, as well as addressing concerns about U.S. military expansion in the region. The resolution reflects a unified legislative push to prioritize the CNMI's needs at the federal level.

As Governor Palacios and the CNMI government prepare for these crucial discussions with the federal government, the outcomes of the Covenant Section 902 talks could significantly influence the future of the CNMI's labor market, immigration policy, economic development, and infrastructure projects. With strategic planning and strong advocacy, Palacios hopes to forge a more favorable and sustainable relationship between the CNMI and the United States.