India

CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the significant religious site, the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, where he offered prayers, indicating his commitment to his Hindu faith and his role as a prominent political and religious figure in the state. The temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is a popular place of worship and holds substantial cultural and religious importance in the Hindu community.

Adityanath’s Visit Amidst Tight Security Preparations

The Chief Minister’s visit to Ayodhya took place amidst heightened security measures in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impending visit. The city, being adorned to evoke a ‘divine look,’ was under the vigilant eyes of the National Security Guard and the Anti-Terrorist Squad. Security was tightened at strategic points including the railway station, airport, and the India-Nepal border, with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya overseeing the preparations.

Cancellation and Rescheduling due to Weather Conditions

Adityanath’s initial plan to visit Ayodhya to review the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit was derailed due to unfavorable weather conditions. He was scheduled to have a ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla, visit the Hanumangarhi temple, and inspect the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple. However, the Chief Minister’s plans were not deterred by the weather, and he managed to pay his respects at the Hanumangarhi temple later.

Anticipation of Prime Minister’s Visit and Ram Temple Consecration

Ayodhya, the city known for its deep-rooted religious and cultural practices, is awaiting Prime Minister Modi’s visit on December 30. The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the airport. The consecration ceremony of the under-construction Ram temple, scheduled to be held on January 22, will also be graced by the prime minister’s presence. The city is being decked up for the big day, with sun-themed columns, large posters bearing images of the upcoming Ram temple, and the new airport adding to its festive look.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

