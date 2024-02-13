CM Yadav Rallies BJP Members in Azamgarh Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh – Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh arrived in the district today to meet with BJP office-bearers from five Lok Sabha constituencies. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming, the BJP leadership aims to sway Yadav voters in Azamgarh and other constituencies in UP to join their ranks.

Advertisment

A Homecoming and a Call to Action

Expressing pride in his roots, Chief Minister Yadav shared his connection to the district with the gathered party members. "I am proud to say that my ancestors hail from this very district," he said, evoking a sense of unity among those present. His words served as a rallying cry for the BJP members to work diligently to increase their vote percentage in every Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha election.

Praising the Prime Minister

Advertisment

During his address, Yadav spoke highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his impactful leadership. He lauded Modi's recent historic decision to make January 22 a significant day in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Additionally, he praised the Prime Minister for his involvement in securing the release of Indian Navy veterans who had been sentenced to death in Qatar, attributing their freedom to Modi's diplomatic efforts.

A Temple Inauguration in Abu Dhabi

On the international front, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate a temple in Abu Dhabi, showcasing India's religious diversity and commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic ties. This event underscores the importance of fostering understanding and cooperation between nations.

Advertisment

As Chief Minister Yadav continues to strengthen the BJP's presence in Azamgarh and other constituencies in UP, the party's focus on unity, growth, and strong leadership remains at the forefront. Today's meeting with office-bearers serves as a reminder of the BJP's commitment to influencing voters and increasing their vote percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Key Points: