CM Siddaramaiah Defends Karnataka Budget, Criticizes BJP's Opposition and Calls for Unity

In a fervent address to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stood firm against BJP's protests, underscoring the Congress-led government's commitment to development and social welfare through the implementation of five guarantees. Amidst political uproar, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of fostering division and undermining the state's progress.

Record Budget Allocation for Development and Guarantees

Highlighting the substantial increase in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, Siddaramaiah announced a total allocation of Rs 3,71,243 crore, a significant rise from the previous BJP regime's Rs 3.09 lakh crore. With a focus on the state's growth, the Chief Minister earmarked Rs 1,20,000 crore for developmental works and Rs 52,009 crore for the implementation of the five guarantees, signifying a historic investment in Karnataka's future.

Confronting BJP's Critique with Facts

In response to the BJP's boycott and criticism of the budget presentation, Siddaramaiah countered with a detailed exposition of the allocations, emphasizing the government's dedication to the state's economy. He refuted the BJP's claims of neglecting national faith and patriotism, highlighting their absence in the freedom struggle and accusing them of constitutional disdain. Amidst this political strife, Siddaramaiah dared the BJP for a public debate on the devolution of funds from the Centre to the state, pushing for transparency and public judgment.

Standing Against Division, Championing Unity

Siddaramaiah's speech in the assembly was a rallying cry against divisiveness, urging for unity and collective progress. By juxtaposing the BJP's slogan chants with his government's achievements and future plans, he made a compelling case for his administration's vision of an inclusive, developed Karnataka. The Chief Minister's stance against the BJP and RSS's ideological framework was clear: development, social justice, and unity stand paramount over political theatrics.

As Karnataka navigates through these politically charged times, the Chief Minister's unwavering commitment to development and social welfare sets a distinctive narrative. With an eye on the future, Siddaramaiah's administration strives to transcend political divisions, aiming to foster a state that thrives on progress, equality, and unity.