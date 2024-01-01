en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik’s Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik’s Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute

In the heart of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, a tribute of respect and admiration was paid to the late Biju Patnaik, a stalwart of Odisha’s political landscape and a respected figure in Indian politics. The Chief Minister of the state, Naveen Patnaik, honored the former leader’s memory by laying flowers at Airport Square, a landmark named after Biju Patnaik himself.

A Commemoration of Legacy

The event was a solemn occasion, a moment for the people to remember the contributions of a leader who played a significant role in shaping the state’s political trajectory. Biju Patnaik, with his robust approach and visionary leadership, left an indelible mark on Odisha’s development and progress. The tribute at Airport Square is a testament to the enduring respect that the people have for their late leader.

Uniting People in Remembrance

The tribute brought together individuals from various walks of life, all united in their admiration and respect for Biju Patnaik. In the act of laying flowers, they not only commemorated a political leader but also the ideals and values he stood for. This event was a clear demonstration of how political figures can leave a lasting impact on their communities, long after they are gone.

Continuing the Legacy

As the current Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik’s tribute was not just an act of remembrance but also a commitment to continuing the legacy of his predecessor. It was a nod to the ideals and values that Biju Patnaik stood for, and a promise to keep them alive in the state’s political landscape. As Odisha continues its journey of growth and development, the memory of its former leaders remains a guiding light.

0
India Politics Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Equity Markets Step into 2024 with Mild Downturn: Analysts Predict Potential Rally

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Personal Finance Landscape Undergoes Major Changes

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity

By Rafia Tasleem

John Abraham buys a bungalow in Mumbai for Rs 70.83 crore

By BNN Correspondents

Vicky Kaushal's One-Take Fire Scene in 'Dunki' Commands Attention ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 mins
Vicky Kaushal's One-Take Fire Scene in 'Dunki' Commands Attention ...
heart comment 0
Controversial Remarks on Goddess Saraswati by RJD MLA Ignites Political Firestorm

By Dil Bar Irshad

Controversial Remarks on Goddess Saraswati by RJD MLA Ignites Political Firestorm
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations
The ‘Visha Oosi’ Cases: A Dark Chapter in Chennai’s Crime History

By Dil Bar Irshad

The 'Visha Oosi' Cases: A Dark Chapter in Chennai's Crime History
Kerala’s SFI Burns Governor’s Effigy in New Year’s Eve Protest Against ‘Saffronisation of Universities’

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
Latest Headlines
World News
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
1 min
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
2 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
3 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
3 mins
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
3 mins
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
4 mins
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
4 mins
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
4 mins
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
5 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
5 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
8 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
10 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
20 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
22 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
44 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app