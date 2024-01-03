en English
Ireland

Cllr Tommy Reilly’s Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
Cllr Tommy Reilly’s Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis

As 2024 unfolds, Cllr Tommy Reilly, the Cathaoirleach of Meath Co Council, articulates his prime concerns and ambitions for the year. A prominent issue on his agenda is the immediate return to work of Tara Mines employees, who have endured a challenging period. He is poised to urge members of the Oireachtas to unite and tackle this pressing issue.

Tackling the Housing Crisis

Reilly has also announced his intent to call upon the government to address the worsening housing crisis. His proposition includes providing land for affordable accommodation, a necessity for young professionals such as teachers, guards, nurses, and junior doctors. The lack of affordable housing has been a key factor in driving these professionals away from Ireland. He accentuates the importance of having recreational and sporting facilities in large housing estates and provisions for older people and those living alone.

Calling for Better Security and Criticizing Government Expenditure

Furthermore, Reilly stresses the need for increased garda presence for improved patrolling in towns and villages. He critiques the government for spending on ‘fantasy projects’ and for the inadequate pay scales for young professionals. He also questions the government’s commitment to reducing emissions, pointing to the delayed rail service to Navan and the congested roads leading into Dublin.

Addressing Healthcare and Rural Housing

On the subject of healthcare, Reilly highlights the shortage of GPs and understaffing in Casualty Departments, adding to the healthcare woes. Turning towards rural housing, he calls for a change in the five-year rule on one-off planning permissions. This rule has affected many young couples during the pandemic, preventing them from setting down roots.

Reilly concludes his agenda with a New Year’s wish for happiness and health, a sentiment that resonates strongly after the challenges faced in recent years.

In a separate council meeting, Cllr Paddy Bracken suggested that a roundabout would be the best solution to improve safety at the notorious junction at Derrycloney near Mountmellick. The junction has been described as ‘deadly dangerous’. The council’s road design section will review the safety at the existing junction and consider options for improving safety with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). A lit-up roundabout, according to Bracken, would be the best solution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

