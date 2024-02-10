Clinton and Sandberg Converge to Address Sexual Violence as a Weapon of War

Hillary Clinton and Sheryl Sandberg converged in New York to address a pressing global issue: sexual violence as a weapon of war. This gathering, attended by scholars, government officials, and legal experts, aimed to devise strategies for prevention and accountability.

Advertisment

A Global Concern Re-Emerging in Conflict Zones

As a faculty member at Columbia University and former Secretary of State, Clinton emphasized that gender-based violence in conflict zones is not a new issue but one that has resurfaced in recent conflicts such as those in Sudan, Darfur, Ukraine, and during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israeli authorities have accused Hamas militants of systematic sexual violence, a claim Hamas denies.

The event highlighted the need to learn from past conflicts to prevent future atrocities. Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Facebook, has been actively raising awareness about sexual violence in conflicts, including at a UN event. She interviewed Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning lawyer documenting war crimes in Ukraine, who spoke about the societal impact of sexual violence.

Advertisment

New Approaches to Research, Policy-Making, and International Collaborations

The discussion touched on the need for new academic research approaches, policy-making, and international collaborations to address the issue. Clinton called for increased support from the UN and other international entities to hold perpetrators accountable, stressing that impunity is a key factor in the prevalence of these crimes.

The event aimed to go beyond symbolic leadership and focus on the tangible impacts of conflict-related sexual violence on women and girls. Despite brief interruptions by protesters advocating for Palestine, the gathering maintained its focus on preventing sexual violence in conflict and the importance of learning from past conflicts to prevent future atrocities.

Advertisment

Strategies for Prevention and Accountability

The importance of global strategies to prevent sexual violence in conflicts was emphasized, along with the need to hold perpetrators accountable. The discussion also addressed the impact of sexual violence on survivors and called for new approaches to academic research.

Clinton stressed the need for international cooperation and support in holding perpetrators accountable, stating that impunity only contributes to the prevalence of these crimes. Sandberg echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of learning from past conflicts to prevent future atrocities.

The event underscored the urgent need for global strategies to prevent sexual violence as a weapon of war. By learning from past conflicts and focusing on prevention and accountability, participants hoped to make significant strides in addressing this alarming issue. As Clinton stated, "It's time we turn our collective outrage into action."