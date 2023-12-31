en English
Climate & Environment

ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:07 am EST
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record

The year 2023, now etched in history as the hottest ever recorded, witnessed an unprecedented rise in global temperatures, sparking intense deliberations on ClimateCast. Hosted by Tom Heap, this special episode brought together a panel of distinguished guests ranging from climate scientists to policymakers and activists. The discussion centred around the climate milestones and the political and scientific responses to the escalating crisis.

Record-Breaking Year in Climate Change

Throughout 2023, the world grappled with severe weather changes, including more frequent and powerful storms, prolonged droughts, deadly heat waves, and widespread flooding. Average temperatures soared to 1.4 degrees above pre-industrial levels, marking it as the hottest year since the inception of scientific record-keeping in the 19th century. Notably, the summer was particularly punishing, with every day in July recording temperatures of 110 degrees or higher.

Significant Developments in Climate Adaptation

Despite the alarming climate trends, the year also saw significant advancements in climate adaptation and resilience. The African Climate Change Summit successfully raised over $23 billion for climate adaptation efforts. Additionally, COP28 in Dubai marked the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage fund, with over $450 million pledged by countries, alongside a historic agreement to transition away from fossil fuel. Furthermore, Agora Policy launched a comprehensive policy paper emphasizing the need to balance energy access with renewable energy and include vulnerable communities in the fight against climate change.

Progress, Challenges, and the Road Ahead

Dr. Hannah Ritchie, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford, posited that while there is substantial progress in areas like deforestation, air cleanliness, and clean energy technologies, the doom-laden narratives often eclipse the positive developments. She emphasized the importance of building a positive narrative around data and individual actions like reducing meat consumption and food waste. However, the political will to drive change is equally essential.

While the efforts to address climate change are significant, more needs to be done to achieve the ambitious goals outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. The United States, for instance, received mixed reviews for its climate change efforts. The Biden administration was praised for ramping up efforts to curb emissions from methane and funding for renewable energy, but was also criticized for approving fossil fuel projects that threaten to erase climate emissions progress.

As we usher in 2024, the lessons from the past year should serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective action and innovative solutions in our fight against climate change. The record-breaking heat of 2023 should not be an anomaly in the charts but a catalyst for unprecedented global cooperation and commitment to a sustainable future.

Climate & Environment Politics Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

