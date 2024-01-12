Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest

Climate Defiance, a far-left climate protest organization, set a new precedent in its campaign against fossil fuels by surrounding Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in New Hampshire recently. The group, notorious for its disruptive protests and confrontational approach, accused Manchin of being a ‘murderer’ with ‘the blood of thousands encrusted on his hands’ for his endorsement of fossil fuels and personal ownership of a coal company.

Targeting Manchin at ‘Politics & Eggs’

Manchin found himself at the center of Climate Defiance’s protest as he attended the ‘Politics & Eggs’ forum conducted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. The group’s members staged a demonstration, aiming to hold Manchin accountable for pushing the Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas project and his active role in the fossil fuel industry.

Climate Defiance’s White House Meeting

The protest came on the heels of a private White House meeting between Climate Defiance and senior White House adviser John Podesta on December 15. The activist group used the opportunity to call for an end to federal support for new fossil fuel infrastructure, further amplifying their stance against fossil fuels.

Continuing the Trend of High-Profile Protests

The action against Manchin is in line with Climate Defiance’s history of high-profile protests. The group has previously disrupted events featuring other prominent government officials such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The situation regarding whether Manchin remained surrounded by the activists was unclear, and his spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.