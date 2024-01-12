en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest

Climate Defiance, a far-left climate protest organization, set a new precedent in its campaign against fossil fuels by surrounding Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in New Hampshire recently. The group, notorious for its disruptive protests and confrontational approach, accused Manchin of being a ‘murderer’ with ‘the blood of thousands encrusted on his hands’ for his endorsement of fossil fuels and personal ownership of a coal company.

Targeting Manchin at ‘Politics & Eggs’

Manchin found himself at the center of Climate Defiance’s protest as he attended the ‘Politics & Eggs’ forum conducted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. The group’s members staged a demonstration, aiming to hold Manchin accountable for pushing the Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas project and his active role in the fossil fuel industry.

Climate Defiance’s White House Meeting

The protest came on the heels of a private White House meeting between Climate Defiance and senior White House adviser John Podesta on December 15. The activist group used the opportunity to call for an end to federal support for new fossil fuel infrastructure, further amplifying their stance against fossil fuels.

Continuing the Trend of High-Profile Protests

The action against Manchin is in line with Climate Defiance’s history of high-profile protests. The group has previously disrupted events featuring other prominent government officials such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The situation regarding whether Manchin remained surrounded by the activists was unclear, and his spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

0
Climate & Environment Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
27 mins ago
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
Renowned actress and climate activist, Jane Fonda, a two-time cancer survivor, has recently shared her firsthand experiences with the life-threatening disease to spotlight the intricate ties between the environment and human health, notably cancer. Fonda’s revelations serve as a stark reminder of the cancer epidemic plaguing the United States, with nearly 40% of its populace
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
Chris Stark Appointed as New CEO of the Carbon Trust
3 hours ago
Chris Stark Appointed as New CEO of the Carbon Trust
Embracing Winter in Greensboro: A City Bursting with Seasonal Festivities
4 hours ago
Embracing Winter in Greensboro: A City Bursting with Seasonal Festivities
2023 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Amidst Rising Republican Climate Denialism
1 hour ago
2023 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Amidst Rising Republican Climate Denialism
California's Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue
1 hour ago
California's Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
2 hours ago
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
Latest Headlines
World News
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
35 seconds
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
43 seconds
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
2 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
3 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
3 mins
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
4 mins
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
4 mins
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
5 mins
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
5 mins
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
19 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app