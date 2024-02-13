On February 13, 2024, Rupert Lowe, a Reform party candidate for the Kingswood by-election, sparked controversy by challenging the 'cult of climate change.' Lowe, a former Brexit Party MEP, claimed in 2020 that there is no definitive evidence to support climate change assertions. The by-election has been called following Chris Skidmore's resignation as the local MP, a Conservative advocate for climate policies. Skidmore quit over oil and gas licenses.

Reform Party's Anti-Climate Agenda

Reform, positioning itself as an anti-climate party, is campaigning to 'scrap all of net zero.' The party has received funding from climate deniers and fossil fuel interests. Richard Tice, Reform's leader, has also spread climate science denial. This comes at a time when Arctic sea ice extent and volume are showing a clear downward trend, with eight out of the ten lowest Arctic sea ice minima occurring since 2010.

Debunking Climate Misinformation with Peer-Reviewed Science

In the face of such misinformation, the importance of debunking climate skepticism with peer-reviewed science cannot be overstated. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), 97% of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean, and land.

The Impact of Climate Change on Arctic Sea Ice

The Arctic sea ice is one of the most visible indicators of climate change. The National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) data shows that Arctic sea ice extent and volume have been declining for decades. The rate of decline has accelerated in recent years, with the ten lowest Arctic sea ice minima all occurring since 2007. The consequences of this are far-reaching, affecting everything from global weather patterns to wildlife habitats.

Despite the overwhelming scientific evidence, climate change denial persists. As the Reform party gains traction in the Kingswood by-election, the need for accurate, evidence-based information about climate change becomes increasingly urgent. The future of our planet depends on it.

