Climate Advisers Resign Amidst Dispute Over Bahrain Oil Project Financing

As the struggle to combat climate change intensifies, an internal conflict at the Export-Import Bank of the United States, a federal entity that finances overseas projects, is signaling a rift in the adherence to climate change mitigation policies. A potential investment in an oil and gas drilling project in Bahrain, a decision slated for a vote this Thursday, has triggered the resignation of two climate advisers from an 18-member board. This board, established by President Biden, was tasked with guiding the bank's investment decisions with an emphasis on the environmental implications.

A Dispute Over Transparency and Fossil Fuel Involvement

The two advisers who stepped down voiced their concerns about the bank's transparency and involvement in fossil fuel projects. They believe these actions conflict with a presidential directive aimed at curtailing the financing of carbon-intensive projects abroad. Their decision to resign was informed by five current and former bank officials who, due to the sensitive nature of the matter, wished to remain anonymous.

Contradicting Presidential Orders

The bank's actions have not gone unnoticed and have raised eyebrows among Biden's aides. There is growing unease, especially considering a 2021 presidential order that expressly prohibited such financing practices. The bank's decision to potentially invest in the Bahrain oil project, despite the directive, has raised questions about its commitment to adhering to climate change policies.

Reflecting a Broader Conflict

The internal turmoil at the Export-Import Bank is suggestive of a broader conflict within the institution. The key issue is the bank's role in funding overseas fossil fuel projects, a practice seemingly at odds with its obligation to adhere to climate change mitigation strategies. This dichotomy underscores a pressing need for the bank to align its investment decisions more closely with global climate goals.