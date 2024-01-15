en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Climate Activists Label Trump ‘Climate Criminal’ at Iowa Rally

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Climate Activists Label Trump ‘Climate Criminal’ at Iowa Rally

In a Sunday rally held in Indianola, Iowa, Donald Trump, former President of the United States and potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, was interrupted by a group of protesters dubbing him a ‘climate criminal.’ This incident mirrors a previous disruption at a town hall event featuring Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, indicating a rising pattern.

Protesters Disrupt Trump’s Rally

During the rally, climate activists broke into chants of ‘Trump, climate criminal,’ with one protester carrying a black-and-yellow banner bearing the same message. This interruption led to the protesters being escorted out of the venue. Trump, in response, dismissed the protesters as ‘young and immature,’ expressing his continued support for the production of fossil fuels despite the escalating climate crisis.

Echoes of Past Dissent

This protest was not a singular event. The same group had previously disrupted a town hall meeting featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Both interruptions highlight the ongoing contention between climate activists and political leaders who are perceived as either inactive or detrimental to the progress in climate change policy.

Political Figures in the Climate Debate

As significant political figures, both Trump and DeSantis are often the focus of public attention. Trump’s rally in Iowa was particularly noteworthy as he is a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. Throughout his rally, Trump questioned the scientific consensus on global warming and pledged to promote fossil fuel production if re-elected. These statements, in line with his previous policies during his tenure as President, have fueled the accusations of the protesters labeling him a ‘climate criminal.’

0
Climate & Environment Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
7 mins ago
Vivienne Westwood's Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing
Known for her pioneering new-wave style in the 1970s, Dame Vivienne Westwood, had a financially prosperous year in the year she passed away. Her eponymous fashion label posted impressive profits of 30.6 million on revenues of 100 million. The brand’s assets doubled to 60 million, propelled by robust sales within the UK, which accounted for
Vivienne Westwood's Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing
Arctic Air Brings Coldest Weather Since 2022: A Nation Braces
7 hours ago
Arctic Air Brings Coldest Weather Since 2022: A Nation Braces
Flooding Crisis in KwaZulu-Natal: A Call for Action
8 hours ago
Flooding Crisis in KwaZulu-Natal: A Call for Action
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
12 mins ago
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
3 hours ago
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
6 hours ago
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
Latest Headlines
World News
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
16 seconds
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
24 seconds
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
1 min
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
1 min
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
1 min
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
1 min
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
2 mins
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
2 mins
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app