Clifton City Councilwoman Lauren Murphy: A Beacon of Public Service Passes Away

Clifton City Councilwoman, Lauren Murphy, a beacon of hope for the homeless and an unwavering advocate for social services, passed away at the age of 69 on January 13, 2024. Her children announced her death in an emotional social media post the following morning. Born in Passaic, Murphy lived in Garfield and Paterson before making Clifton her home in 2006.

Advertisment

A Lifetime of Public Service

Renowned for her dedication to the underprivileged and those in need, Murphy was a public servant with a heart. She was recognized for her years of service as the executive director of the Passaic County One Stop Career Center in Paterson. Prior to that, she held a distinguished 34-year tenure as an administrator at the Passaic County Board of Social Services.

Her public service journey reached a milestone when she was elected to the Clifton City Council in 2014. Besides her council duties, she also held the position of president of the Clifton Democratic Club. Her dedication and commitment to public service were lauded by former Mayor James Anzaldi who commended her unwavering resolve to uplift others. Her civic charity was marked by her loyalty and value as a friend.

Advertisment

Remembering a Compassionate Advocate

Her demise is a significant loss to the community she served so fervently. Local officials, including Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T Khairullah, extolled her for her dedication to helping the underprivileged. They noted the many lives she brightened with her compassion.

Family, Friends, and Funeral

Murphy is deeply mourned by her three children Joseph, Jasmine, and Jacob, her grandchildren, her life partner John, and her sister Deborah. Her loss has been felt deeply within her family and the community she tirelessly served. A funeral service has been scheduled for Thursday, January 18, at the Shook Funeral Home in Clifton, to bid a final farewell to this exemplary woman, who dedicated her life to the service of others.