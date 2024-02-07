Cleveland's Workforce Exodus: A Study of City Employees Living Outside City Limits

In the heart of Ohio, the City of Cleveland teems with a vibrant workforce. However, a striking trend reveals that a significant 53 percent of city employees choose to reside outside Cleveland's city limits. The data, painstakingly gathered through a public records request, divulges that 3,452 employees carry Cleveland zip codes, while 3,813 choose to nestle in other municipalities, their homes scattered across roughly 200 different zones.

The Suburban Appeal

Many city employees find solace in neighboring suburbs such as Euclid, Parma, and Lakewood, drawn by their close proximity to Cleveland and the allure of their reasonably priced housing. Yet, the reach of Cleveland's workforce extends far beyond these neighboring enclaves. Some city employees undertake daily commutes from distant destinations like Alexandria near Columbus, Tipp City close to Dayton, and even from the tranquil town of Beaver Dam, Pennsylvania, located across state lines.

The Law and the Workforce

This trend of Cleveland's workforce living outside the city is particularly notable amongst the city's patrol officers, with a staggering two-thirds opting for homes outside Cleveland. On the flip side, all municipal judges, a majority of custodians, Mayor's Cabinet members, and the Building & Housing Department staff are proud Cleveland residents, their homes echoing with the city's heartbeat. This complex living arrangement has roots in history, with a 1982 law mandating city employees to live within Cleveland, a law later overturned in 2006 by the Ohio Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

The Fiscal Impact

This geographic divide has a discernible impact on Cleveland's financial stability. Payroll taxes, a significant source of revenue, are split between Cleveland and other cities where these employees reside, effectively thinning the city's general fund. Former Mayors Frank Jackson and Jane Campbell have previously voiced concerns about this loss of tax revenue and potential harm to Cleveland's fiscal health.

A Vision for a Thriving Cleveland

Despite these challenges, Mayor Justin Bibb envisions a Cleveland that is more attractive to live in. His focus is on improving the housing market, a plan that is underscored by Zillow's ranking of Cleveland as one of the top ten hottest housing markets in the country. City Hall spokesperson Marie Zickerfoose noted that despite the geographic spread, many city employees maintain strong ties to Cleveland. A significant number of Cabinet members hail from Cleveland, continually engaging in community outreach and contributing to the city's vibrancy.