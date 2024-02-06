Cleveland City Council Approves Major Housing Code Overhaul

After three years in the making, the 'Residents First' housing code package has finally been approved by the Cleveland City Council. The legislation, which has been subjected to rigorous scrutiny by housing experts, is intended to enhance the housing stock of the city by dealing with pressing issues such as vacant homes and irresponsible landlords.

Addressing Out-of-State Investors

The newly passed code specifically targets out-of-state investors, necessitating them to assign a local representative who will be held accountable for property maintenance and adhering to code violations. This provision aims to ensure that the city's housing properties are not neglected, especially by investors who are geographically distant and may not have an inherent interest in the well-being of the community.

Registration and Inspection of Vacant Properties

Another noteworthy mandate of this code is the requirement for owners to register their vacant properties and subject them to an inspection within a year of transfer. This is expected to keep a check on property standards and prevent degradation due to neglect or lack of use.

Voices of Concern and Support

Despite the majority approval, the code has not been without its share of criticism and concern. Council members Brian Kazy and Blaine Griffin voiced their apprehensions about the potential of the new regulations to deter worthwhile investors and inadvertently affect neighborhoods negatively. On the other hand, advocates of the legislation, such as Rebecca Maurer, Kris Harsh, and Kerry McCormack, emphasized the necessity to regulate out-of-county investors who show little regard for community welfare. Sally Martin-O'Toole, the Building & Housing Director, also stood in firm support of the code, deeming it essential for her to execute her role effectively.

While parts of the code have been met with opposition, the council has expressed its intention to revisit certain aspects, including the Point-of-Sale proposal and interior inspections, in the upcoming months. Despite any reservations, the majority of the new laws are slated to go into effect in the spring, marking a significant milestone in Cleveland's housing reform efforts.