Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles

Today marks the cessation of the Clean Car Discount scheme, a pioneering New Zealand initiative implemented by the previous government in June 2021. This program, designed to stimulate the adoption of low-emission vehicles, levied fees on newly imported combustion engine vehicles. The accrued revenue was then funneled into rebates for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The goal was a financial equilibrium; yet, the overwhelming demand for low-emission vehicles resulted in a fee deficit.

Policy Modification and Termination

The Labour government responded to this imbalance by revising the scheme in May, escalating fees for high-emission vehicles and lowering the emission threshold for qualifying vehicles. However, the recent election of the National government, which had vowed to eradicate the rebates and fees within its first 100 days in office, has culminated in the scheme’s abolition today.

The Green’s Response and Market Reaction

The Green Party has voiced strong criticism of the abolition, with transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter emphasizing the scheme’s popularity and its instrumental role in boosting New Zealand’s import of low-emission vehicles. Genter voiced apprehensions that the country’s progress in adopting low-emission vehicles could decelerate, despite the policy’s prior achievements. Following the announcement of the scheme’s termination, car dealerships reportedly reduced prices, but consumers did not scramble to make last-minute purchases before the cut-off.

Looking Forward

The ramifications of the scheme’s cancellation on the car market remain to be observed. Nevertheless, the Transport Minister has reassured that its removal will not hinder New Zealand from fulfilling its inaugural carbon budget from 2022-2025. As the National, ACT, and NZ First parties currently negotiate a coalition, urgent and climate-related transport issues are poised at the forefront of their discussions. Research indicates that depending solely on the emissions trading scheme to drive decarbonization would necessitate a substantial surge in petrol prices.