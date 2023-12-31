en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:39 am EST
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles

Today marks the cessation of the Clean Car Discount scheme, a pioneering New Zealand initiative implemented by the previous government in June 2021. This program, designed to stimulate the adoption of low-emission vehicles, levied fees on newly imported combustion engine vehicles. The accrued revenue was then funneled into rebates for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The goal was a financial equilibrium; yet, the overwhelming demand for low-emission vehicles resulted in a fee deficit.

Policy Modification and Termination

The Labour government responded to this imbalance by revising the scheme in May, escalating fees for high-emission vehicles and lowering the emission threshold for qualifying vehicles. However, the recent election of the National government, which had vowed to eradicate the rebates and fees within its first 100 days in office, has culminated in the scheme’s abolition today.

The Green’s Response and Market Reaction

The Green Party has voiced strong criticism of the abolition, with transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter emphasizing the scheme’s popularity and its instrumental role in boosting New Zealand’s import of low-emission vehicles. Genter voiced apprehensions that the country’s progress in adopting low-emission vehicles could decelerate, despite the policy’s prior achievements. Following the announcement of the scheme’s termination, car dealerships reportedly reduced prices, but consumers did not scramble to make last-minute purchases before the cut-off.

Looking Forward

The ramifications of the scheme’s cancellation on the car market remain to be observed. Nevertheless, the Transport Minister has reassured that its removal will not hinder New Zealand from fulfilling its inaugural carbon budget from 2022-2025. As the National, ACT, and NZ First parties currently negotiate a coalition, urgent and climate-related transport issues are poised at the forefront of their discussions. Research indicates that depending solely on the emissions trading scheme to drive decarbonization would necessitate a substantial surge in petrol prices.

0
Automotive Business New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Exploring the Surge in UK Car Insurance Premiums

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Significant Price Hike in Popular SUV Sparks Industry Speculation

By Israel Ojoko

Electric Vehicle Sales Decline in the US: High Costs and Consumer Reluctance Cause a Shift

By BNN Correspondents

Exclusive Preview: Xiaomi's 2024 Supercar Sets New Standards

By Israel Ojoko

Canada's Electric Vehicle Adoption: A Complex Conundrum ...
@Automotive · 2 hours
Canada's Electric Vehicle Adoption: A Complex Conundrum ...
heart comment 0
Fisker Ocean SUV Sees Significant Price Hike: An Analysis of Market Dynamics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fisker Ocean SUV Sees Significant Price Hike: An Analysis of Market Dynamics
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos’ Flamin’ Hot Seasoning

By Salman Khan

Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos' Flamin' Hot Seasoning
7,400 U.S. Auto Dealers to Offer Point-of-Sale Tax Credit for EVs

By BNN Correspondents

7,400 U.S. Auto Dealers to Offer Point-of-Sale Tax Credit for EVs
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
4 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
7 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
7 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
7 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
8 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
8 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
9 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
11 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
16 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
46 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
59 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app