Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo’s Inauguration Delayed

In a significant turn of events in Guatemala, the inauguration of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo, initially scheduled for Sunday, was postponed. This delay, attributed to the nation’s Congress, has resulted in heightened political unrest and protests in Guatemala City. Arevalo, a member of the leftist Semilla party, captured over 60% of the vote in the run-off election held in August 2023. His campaign was anchored in an anti-corruption agenda, resonating with a large portion of the populace.

Delayed Inauguration Sparks Protests

As news of the postponement spread, supporters of Arevalo took to the streets. Clashes with police ensued, with protestors attempting to breach the parliament building, leading to the deployment of tear gas by law enforcement. This delay in Arevalo’s swearing-in, initially set for 3 pm local time on Sunday, was due to the prolonged review of the credentials of newly-elected MPs from Arevalo’s party by the congressional credentials commission.

Pro-Arevalo MPs Retain Seats as Independents

The political tug of war escalated on Sunday when Congress, dominated by right-wing parties, voted to allow 23 pro-Arevalo MPs to retain their seats as independents. Supporters of Arevalo perceive this as a strategic move to weaken his presidency. As independents, these MPs are restricted from running for the Board of Directors or heading commissions. This is particularly significant as the establishment of the Board of Directors is a prerequisite for the president’s inauguration.

Suspension of Semilla Party Raises Concerns

In November, judicial authorities suspended Arevalo’s party under the guise of an investigation into potential legal violations during the party’s formation. This move was denounced by Arevalo as politically biased and labeled it as an attempted ‘coup d’etat.’ The political unrest in Guatemala underscores the fragile state of its democracy and the potential for a governance crisis, leaving the international community and supporters of Arevalo in a state of apprehension.