Clark Somner Assumes Key Role as Bermuda's Clerk to Legislature

Clark Somner, a seasoned veteran with 27 years of service in the Bermuda Civil Service, is set to assume his new role as Clerk to the Legislature at the onset of next month. This significant appointment comes on the heels of Shernette Wolff's retirement last year, marking a pivotal transition period for the Legislature, especially amid ongoing reforms. Speaker of the House, Dennis Lister, has extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Mr. Somner, emphasizing his extensive experience and invaluable contributions to the legislative process over the years.

Mr. Somner's career in the Civil Service is distinguished by his roles as Deputy Clerk to the Legislature and Clerk to the Senate. Beyond his administrative duties, Somner has been instrumental in enhancing the understanding of parliamentary procedures and the legislative process among senior Public Service officers, MPs, and senators through workshops. His tenure also includes a secondment to the UK Houses of Parliament, where he completed workshops on Public Accounts Committees, demonstrating his commitment to fostering a comprehensive understanding of parliamentary oversight and governance.

Significant Contributions and Recognitions

Speaker Dennis Lister lauded Mr. Somner's longstanding dedication and contributions to the Legislature. Having worked closely with Somner, Lister highlighted his consistent presence and the depth of knowledge Somner brings to his new role. This transition comes at a crucial time as the Legislature undergoes significant reforms. Mr. Somner's direction and insight are expected to be invaluable in navigating these changes smoothly, ensuring that the legislative body continues to function effectively and efficiently.

As Clark Somner steps into his role as Clerk to the Legislature, the expectations are high, given his vast experience and the respect he commands within the legislative community. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his insights and experience during a period of transition and reform. The challenges ahead are significant but with Somner at the helm, the Legislature is poised to embrace these changes, aiming for enhanced efficiency, transparency, and governance.

The appointment of Clark Somner as Clerk to the Legislature is not just a testament to his hard work and dedication but also a beacon of hope for the future of legislative governance in Bermuda. His journey from Deputy Clerk to the pinnacle of the Legislature's administrative staff illustrates the value of experience, dedication, and a deep understanding of parliamentary processes. As Bermuda's Legislature embarks on this new chapter, Somner's leadership is anticipated to steer the institution through the complexities of reform with a steady hand and a clear vision.