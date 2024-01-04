en English
Education

Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President

Clark County School Board has re-elected Evelyn Garcia Morales as its president in a unanimous vote. Garcia Morales, who has previously served in this role and has been a board member since 2021, expressed her gratitude for the continued support and is eager to propel the board’s agenda to bolster student outcomes. Garcia Morales also holds the position of executive director at Fulfillment Fund Las Vegas, an educational nonprofit. The election process was conducted using paper ballots, with Trustee Katie Williams participating over the phone.

Leadership Roles Appointed

Irene Bustamante Adams and Lisa Guzman were the other two officers elected into leadership roles, as vice president and clerk, respectively. Bustamante Adams, a former state assemblywoman, claimed the vice president’s role in a closely contested vote. Currently serving as the deputy director for Workforce Connections, Bustamante Adams joined the board last year. Guzman, a former teacher and board member since 2021, was unanimously chosen as clerk. She is associated with the Nevada State Education Association.

Declined Presidential Nominations

Both Bustamante Adams and Guzman received nominations for the board presidency but declined. Guzman showed interest in the vice presidency, a role that ultimately fell into the hands of Bustamante Adams.

New Nonvoting Trustees

In a prior meeting, the board welcomed four new nonvoting trustees who were appointed by local governments as per a new state law. The new members, Dane Watson, Lisa Satory, Adam Johnson, and Ramona Esparza Stoffregan, were sworn into office by District Court Judge Richard Boulware. These nonvoting members join the seven already sitting elected trustees, resulting in a hybrid school board in Clark County.

Education Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

