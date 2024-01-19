Clarifying Water Supply Disruptions in St Catherine Amid Bybrook 4 Water Facility Rehabilitation

In an effort to address growing concerns, Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, clarified the nature of water supply disruptions in parts of St Catherine, Jamaica. The disruptions are a result of ongoing rehabilitation works at the Bybrook 4 Water Facility, a project that began this week and is scheduled to conclude on February 6.

Understanding the Rehabilitation Process

The rehabilitation of the Bybrook 4 Water Facility is not a small undertaking. The long overdue project is expected to have a significant impact on the water supply to several areas in St Catherine and St Andrew. The facility, which is more than 600 feet deep, has suffered from debris accumulation and blockages, reducing its overall efficiency and ability to supply water to residents.

Contrary to widespread fears of continuous water supply interruption for nearly a month, Samuda emphasized that it is the project duration that will last this period and not the disruptions. In a bid to ensure minimal impact, the National Water Commission (NWC) has taken proactive steps. Currently, the Hermitage and Mona dams are being utilized to their full capacity, and three previously decommissioned wells have been recommissioned to meet the demand.

Preparedness and Monitoring

Samuda reassured the public that the NWC and the Ministry of Local Government are closely monitoring the situation. They are not only addressing current maintenance issues but also dealing with legacy concerns that have been left unattended for far too long. If necessary, the ministry is ready to facilitate significant water trucking services to areas that may be affected. These include Hamilton Gardens, Christian Pen, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Braeton, Independence City in Portmore, and parts of Spanish Town including Eltham Acres, Eltham, Greendale, Keystone, Patten Park, Richard Hall, Waterloo Gardens, and St Jago Gardens.