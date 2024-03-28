CJI DY Chandrachud Inaugurates New Telangana High Court Complex, Emphasizes Unity in Justice

Telangana's legal landscape witnessed a historic moment as Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, visited Hyderabad to lay the cornerstone for the new Telangana High Court complex. In a ceremony attended by luminaries from the judiciary, including Supreme Court and High Court judges, Chandrachud's message underscored the imperative of unity among lawyers and judges in the pursuit of justice. His visit also marked the digital launch of 32 eSewa kendras aimed at enhancing the district judiciary of Telangana's accessibility and efficiency.

Foundation for the Future

The inauguration of the new Telangana High Court complex represents more than just an architectural milestone; it symbolizes the evolution of judicial infrastructure in the state. Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted the significance of such public spaces in nurturing the contestation of ideas and values, which are foundational to a vibrant democracy. His advocacy for improved infrastructure to bridge social inequalities reflects a forward-thinking approach to justice that transcends traditional barriers.

Digitalization for Accessibility

Amidst the ceremonial proceedings, the digital launch of 32 eSewa kendras stood out as a testament to the judiciary's commitment to leveraging technology for greater accessibility. These centers are designed to facilitate the seamless filing of documents, case status inquiries, and other judicial services, thereby democratizing access to justice. This initiative aligns with Chandrachud's vision of a judiciary that not only resolves disputes but also actively dismantles the barriers to justice.

Unity in the Quest for Justice

At the core of Chief Justice Chandrachud's message was the call for lawyers and judges to rise above personal and professional differences in their common quest for justice. Such unity is crucial in a time when the judiciary faces challenges from various fronts, including the rapid pace of technological change and societal divisions. Chandrachud's emphasis on collaboration and mutual respect among the legal fraternity sets a tone of optimism for the future of justice in India.

As the new Telangana High Court complex rises, so too does the hope for a more accessible, equitable, and unified judicial system. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's visit to Hyderabad may have been a singular event, but the ripples of his advocacy for unity and innovation in justice are likely to be felt for generations to come. With the foundation laid both literally and metaphorically, the future of Telangana's judiciary looks poised for transformation.