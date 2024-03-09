CJI Chandrachud Advocates for Mutual Fraternity in 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' Campaign, Bikaner

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a poignant address in Bikaner, underscored the indispensability of mutual respect and fraternity for sustaining equality across the nation. Speaking at the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign, he posed a rhetorical question about the future progress of the country amidst interpersonal conflicts, emphasizing the spirit of the Constitution that champions respect for one another.

The Cornerstone of Constitutional Values

Justice Chandrachud reflected on the foundational values of the Indian Constitution, crediting Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar for ensuring that the Constitution enshrined the principles of justice, liberty, and equality, alongside fostering a spirit of fraternity and individual dignity. His remarks highlighted the constitutional commitment to human dignity, an ideal deeply ingrained in the Constitution's architects' vision.

Revamping District Courts

With an eye towards the grassroots level of the judiciary, the CJI shared insights into the ongoing efforts to enhance the condition and functioning of district courts. These initiatives aim to not only improve the infrastructure to meet modern standards but also to sensitize the judiciary towards a more efficient delivery of justice. He also pointed out the leveraging of technology in legal processes, from conducting hearings via video conferencing to translating judgments with technological assistance, as steps towards making justice more accessible and comprehensible across linguistic divides.

Technology as a Catalyst for Legal Awareness

Underlining the transformative potential of technology in the legal domain, Justice Chandrachud mentioned the Supreme Court's endeavors to augment its technological capabilities. This includes facilitating hearings through video conferences and employing technology for the translation of judgments, thereby making strides towards ensuring that legal judgments are accessible in various regional languages. The aim is to bridge the gap between legal awareness and the citizenry, making justice not just a concept enshrined in books but a living, breathing reality accessible to all.

The emphasis on mutual fraternity, the enhancement of district courts, and the adoption of technology in the judiciary are reflective of a broader vision towards a more inclusive, efficient, and respectful legal system. As the nation moves forward, these efforts by the judiciary, led by figures such as Chief Justice Chandrachud, serve as critical steps towards realizing the constitutional ideals of justice, dignity, and equality for every citizen.