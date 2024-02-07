Civil Society Groups Protest NAFDAC's Alcohol Ban, Cite Economic and Employment Concerns

In a spirited outcry that rattled the gates of the National Assembly complex in Abuja, over 100 civil society groups protested the recent decision by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to suspend the registration of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small PET and glass bottles under 200ml. The protest, orchestrated under the banner 'Let The Poor Live', was spearheaded by the Coalition Against Economic Saboteurs.

Adam Matazu, the spokesperson and main convener for the coalition, called for the immediate dismissal of NAFDAC's Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye. He cited her policies as detrimental to the people and accused the Director-General of being unduly influenced by multinational corporations. The groups criticized the policy, asserting that it would exacerbate economic and unemployment issues, leading to industry shutdowns and the obliteration of small local businesses.

Focus on Substandard Drugs

The protesting groups also took issue with NAFDAC's focus on the alcohol sector rather than tackling the influx of fake and substandard drugs. They argued that the agency's leadership should prioritize the nation's health and economic stability. They called for Prof. Adeyeye's suspension to avert further economic damage, job losses, and business closures.

Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria and the National Union of Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) leaders led the organized labor groups in the protest. They emphasized the potential job losses and economic impact of the ban. NAFDAC had announced the prohibition on February 1st, 2024, citing concerns about accessibility to underage drinkers. However, this has sparked concerns about the economic repercussions and the livelihoods of families dependent on the industries. The protesting workers expressed their worries about job loss and the impact this policy would have on local industries that supply raw materials to the producers.