Exclusion of Civil Society Sparks Controversy in Georgian Parliament Meeting

At the Georgian Parliament, a recent meeting focusing on the Government's Action Plan to address the European Union's nine preconditions for starting accession negotiations sparked controversy. The bone of contention was the exclusion of key civil society organizations from the discussions, a move that raised eyebrows and questions about the effectiveness of civil society's influence on the European integration process of Georgia.

Exclusion of Civil Society Organizations

Among the excluded organizations was the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association (GYLA), which had previously opted out of the EU-Georgia Civil Society Platform. The parliamentary opposition party Lelo was also left out of the meeting. These exclusions have caused a stir, prompting responses from the sidelined organizations and generating heated debates about the Parliament's decision to restrict participation to members of this specific platform.

GYLA's Response

Nona Kurdovanidze, the Chair of GYLA, expressed her discontent with the Parliament's decision. She underscored that limiting the working process to platform members contravenes the European Commission's recommendation for inclusive civil society organization (CSO) involvement. Kurdovanidze emphasized the importance of a wide-ranging participatory process in meeting the EU's conditions. Despite being denied a seat at the table in the current working formats, she insisted on GYLA's unwavering commitment to engage in the EU integration process through other means.

Implications for Georgia's EU Accession

This incident has brought to the forefront concerns about the potential impact of restricted CSO involvement on Georgia's European integration process. The exclusion of key civil society players like GYLA and Lelo from high-stakes meetings such as this one could undermine the effectiveness of the process and possibly hamper Georgia's EU accession prospects. As the country strives to meet the EU's conditions, the need for a broad, inclusive dialogue involving all key stakeholders becomes even more pressing.